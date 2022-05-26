May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.