This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
