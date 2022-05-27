May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.