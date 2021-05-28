Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's co…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 67-degree…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…