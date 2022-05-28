May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.