For the drive home in Winston Salem: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
