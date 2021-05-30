This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is fore…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 67-degree…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …