May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

