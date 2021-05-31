This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
