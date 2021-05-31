 Skip to main content
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

