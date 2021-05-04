 Skip to main content
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

