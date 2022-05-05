May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.