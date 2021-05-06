For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expecte…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degr…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a fairly…