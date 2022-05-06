This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. How likel…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Winston Sa…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance…