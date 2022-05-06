 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert