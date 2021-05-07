For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
