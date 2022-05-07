For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
