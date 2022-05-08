For the drive home in Winston Salem: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain …
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Winston Salem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be sev…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…