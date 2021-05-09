 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News