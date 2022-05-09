May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.