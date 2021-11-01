Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
