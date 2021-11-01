 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

