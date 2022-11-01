 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert