For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening in Winston Salem: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The Winst…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. P…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.