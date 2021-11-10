 Skip to main content
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

