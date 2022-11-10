 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

