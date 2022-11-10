This evening in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The forecast is cal…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston S…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to…