Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.