Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

