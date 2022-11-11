For the drive home in Winston Salem: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
