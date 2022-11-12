This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
