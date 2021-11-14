Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.