 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News