This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winston Salem p…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 d…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatu…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods…