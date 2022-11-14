 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

