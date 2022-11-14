This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …
This evening in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall ar…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degree…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's …