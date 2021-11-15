Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
