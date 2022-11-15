This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
