This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winston Salem p…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see c…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatu…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will rea…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.