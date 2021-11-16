Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.