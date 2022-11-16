 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

