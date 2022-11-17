 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

