This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will b…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will rea…