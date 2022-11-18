 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

