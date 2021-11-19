 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

