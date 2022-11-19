Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
