Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

