Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

