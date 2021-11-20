This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
