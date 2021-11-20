 Skip to main content
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

