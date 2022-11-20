This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. W…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool tem…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomo…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs i…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.