For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
