Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.