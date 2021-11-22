For the drive home in Winston Salem: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
