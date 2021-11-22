 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert