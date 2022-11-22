Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.