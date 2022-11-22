Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
