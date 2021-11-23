 Skip to main content
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

