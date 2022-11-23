 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert