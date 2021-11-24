 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

