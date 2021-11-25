This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
