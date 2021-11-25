 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert