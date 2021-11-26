 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

