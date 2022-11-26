 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

