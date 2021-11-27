This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is pred…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees.…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Winsto…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should …