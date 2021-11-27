Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.