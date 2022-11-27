This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
