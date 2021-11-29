This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
